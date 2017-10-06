Bellator 184 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (Oct. 6) at 7 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 184.

Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 184 preliminaries right here on MMANews.com. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of preliminary action, including a tilt between Steve Kozola and Carrington Banks.

Teagan Dooley and DeMarcus Simmons will also do battle inside the Bellator cage. A tilt between Manuel Muro and Emmanuel Rivera will also be on the prelims as well as Sean Holden vs. Shakir McKillip. The prelims are expected to begin with Daniel Carey vs. Kendall Carnahan.

Bellator has been known for saving at least one preliminary bout until after the main event. In that case, the bout isn’t likely to air and will only be seen by the fans inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

We’ll be updating the preliminary results right here as well. For the main card results, keep checking the homepage of MMANews.com. Enjoy the fights.

Bellator 184 Preliminary Results

Teagan Dooley vs. DeMarcus Simmons

Manuel Muro vs. Emmanuel Rivera

Sean Holden vs. Shakir McKillip

Carrington Banks vs. Steve Kozola

Justin Patterson vs. Chance Rencountre

Ernest James vs. Ray Jones

L.J. Hermreck vs. Westin Wilson

Daniel Carey vs. Kendall Carnahan