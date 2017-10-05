Bellator 184 Weigh-Ins: Eduardo Dantas & Darrion Caldwell Make Weight

The Bellator 184 weigh-ins have concluded and the championship main event is now official.

Tomorrow night (Oct. 6), Bellator 184 takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. In the main event, bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas will defend his title against Darrion Caldwell. Dantas weighed in at 134.5 pounds, while Caldwell tipped the scales at 134.7 pounds.

You can view the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Eduardo Dantas (134.5) vs. Darrion Caldwell (134.7)

Daniel Straus (145.8) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.2)

Pat Curran (145.6) vs. John Teixeira (145.8)

Joe Taimanglo (135.7) vs. Leandro Higo (135.2)

Prelims

Steve Kozola (155.2) vs. Carrington Banks (155.3)

Manny Muro (154.6) vs. Emmanuel Rivera (154)

Sean Holden (157.4) vs. Shakir McKillip (159.6)

DeMarcus Simmons (201.8) vs. Teagan Dooley (202)

Justin Patterson (170.1) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.1)

Ray Jones (245.2) vs. Ernest James (263.5)

L.J. Hermreck (144) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

Daniel Carey (149.8) vs. Kendall Carnahan (149.9)