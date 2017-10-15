Bellator 185 Free Fight: Alexander Shlemenko vs. Kendall Grove (Video)

Bellator is pumping out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Oct. 20).

Bellator 185 takes place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Gegard Mousasi and Alexander Shlemenko will throw leather in the main event. Shlemenko hopes to spoil Mousasi’s Bellator debut.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator released the full fight between Shlemenko and Kendall Grove. The two met back in Oct. 2016 at Bellator 162. At that point, Shlemenko had won two straight bouts. He ended up finishing Grove in the second round via TKO.

Shlemenko is riding a five-fight winning streak. A win on Friday night could put him one step closer to another title bout.