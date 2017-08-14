Bellator 185: Heather Hardy Added to October Fight Card

Heather Hardy, who made her MMA debut at Madison Square Garden earlier this year, will return to the cage at Bellator 185.

Hardy confirmed the news during an appearance on The MMA Hour, adding that an opponent has yet to be signed.

After going a perfect 20-0 as a boxer from 2012-17, Hardy moved to MMA. She finished Alice Yauger in a flyweight contest via third round TKO. She was a two-division champion in boxing.

Bellator 185 takes place October 20 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, Gegard Mousasi takes on Alexander Shlemenko.