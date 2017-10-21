Bellator 185: Heather Hardy’s Nose an Awful Sight [VIDEO]

Heather Hardy tasted her first loss in Mixed Martial Arts off the back of a harsh lesson handed down to her by Kristina Williams

In fact, this was Hardy’s first loss as a professional athlete.

The 35-year-old built up a 20-0 career in boxing prior to crossing over into MMA. Her Bellator debut in June was a success, as she stopped Alice Yauger in Madison Square Garden inside three rounds.

Last night in Connecticut was a very different story, however. Hardy found it hard to get inside and land frequently against Williams, who used deft kicks to keep her opponent from finding the range to land big shots. Hardy was looking incredibly worse for wear in the beginning of the second round and the bout was eventually stopped following a brutal head kick which shattered Hardy’s nose.

Referee Todd Anderson called timeout prior to the Dr. calling a halt to proceedings.