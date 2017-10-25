Bellator 185 Ratings: Gegard Mousasi-Alexander Shlemenko Peaks at 792,000

Spike released the ratings for Bellator 185, which took place this past Friday night and featured the promotional debut of Gegard Mousasi.

Mousasi defeated Alexander Shlemenko in the main event.

According to a release, the card was viewed by an average of 523,000 fans, peaking at 792,000.

Bellator returns next Friday night with Bellator 186 from the campus of Penn State University. That card features Ryan Bader defending his light heavyweight title vs. Linton Vassell and Ilima-Lei MacFarlane meeting Emily Ducote for the inaugural female flyweight belt.