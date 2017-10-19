Bellator 185 Weigh-in Results: Mousasi vs. Shlemenko Made Official

The Bellator 185 weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Tomorrow night (Oct. 20), Bellator 185 takes place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, Gegard Mousasi will take on Alexander Shlemenko. Mousasi weighed in at 185.75 pounds, while Shlemenko tipped the scales at 186 pounds.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi (185.75) vs. Alexander Shlemenko (186)

Neiman Gracie (170.5) vs. Zak Bucia (170.25)

Heather Hardy (126) vs. Kristina Williams (126)

Ana Julaton (125.5) vs. Lisa Blaine (122.75)

Ryan Quinn (155.5) vs. Marcus Surin (155.0)

Prelims

John Beneduce (155.25) vs. Dean Hancock (156)

Pete Rogers (144) vs. Timothy Wheeler (144)

Vinicius DeJesus (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171)

Steve Skrzat (186) vs. Costello Van Steenis (185.25)

Jordan Young (200) vs. Alec Hooben (194)

Don Shainis (150) vs. Matt Denning (149.25)

Vovka Clay (150) vs. Frank Sforza (149.25)

Kevin Carrier (156) vs. Jose Antonio Perez (153)

John Lopez (126) vs. Billy Giovanella (125)