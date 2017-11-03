Bellator 186: Ed Ruth Sleeps Chris Dempsey at Alma Mater

Chris Dempsey ate a shot that put him to sleep courtesy of Ed Ruth.

Surprisingly, Dempsey engaged in the clinch early. They disengaged quickly. Ruth stuck out some jabs. A leg kick was there for Ruth and he got his opponent to the ground. He looked to take the back of Dempsey. He laid in some strikes. He went to side control. He went to half guard and went for an arm triangle. Instead, he settled for full mount. He rained down heavy strikes. Dempsey got up, but was dumped back down near the end of the round.

The second round began and it ended quickly. Ruth floored Dempsey with a punch and he was out.

Final Result: Ed Ruth def. Chris Dempsey via KO (punch) – R2, 0:27