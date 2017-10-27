Bellator 186 Free Fight: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Emily Ducote (Video)

Bellator is pumping out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Nov. 3).

Bellator 186 takes place inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Emily Ducote will throw leather in the co-main event. The bout will be for the inaugural women’s flyweight title.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator released the full fight between Macfarlane and Ducote in their first encounter. The two met back in Dec. 2016 at Bellator 167. The bout went the distance. Macfarlane earned a unanimous decision victory to keep her undefeated record intact.

Since the loss, Ducote has won two straight bouts. She submitted Katy Collins back in March and nabbed a unanimous decision win over Jessica Middleton in July.