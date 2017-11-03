Bellator 186: Ilima-Lei MacFarlane Captures Women’s Flyweight Title

Emily Ducote couldn’t get anything going against Ilima-Lei MacFarlane.

The two exchanged leg kicks early. MacFarlane tied her opponent up and landed a knee to the body. She connected with two more before the clinch ended. MacFarlane pushed the pace and went back to the tie-up. Ducote brushed her off. MacFarlane threw combinations and landed some knees to the body. Ducote didn’t have an answer for the clinch. MacFarlane took her opponent down. She went for a neck crank. She settled for some elbows. She attacked the arm of Ducote, looking for an armbar. She didn’t get the submission near the end of the round.

Blood trickled down the nose of Ducote. She landed a kick to the leg. A jab landed for MacFarlane. MacFarlane didn’t go for the clinch in round two. Instead, she kept Ducote at bay with her striking. Ducote couldn’t slip the jab. A left hand landed clean for MacFarlane. With about 12 seconds left in the round, MacFarlane went for a single leg, but didn’t get a takedown.

A leg kick was there for Ducote early in the third frame. MacFarlane went back to the clinch and landed hard knees to the body. This is an area that flustered Ducote all night. A combination was there for MacFarlane. MacFarlane grabbed a hold of a leg and pushed her opponent against the fence. She dumped Ducote to the mat with about 25 seconds left in the round.

It didn’t take long for MacFarlane to engage in the clinch and she connected with a knee to the body. Ducote gained top control near the end of the round, but she did nothing effective.

MacFarlane caught a kick and went for a judo takedown. Instead, Ducote gained top control. MacFarlane was in a triangle position. She turned it into an armbar and submitted Ducote to capture the gold.

Final Result: Ilima-Lei MacFarlane def. Emily Ducote via submission (armbar) – R5, 3:42