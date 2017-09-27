Bellator 186: Opponents Finally Announced for Phil Davis, Ed Ruth

Penn State University alums Phil Davis and Ed Ruth have their respective opponents for Bellator 186.

Davis, who is coming off a loss to Ryan Bader for the light heavyweight title, faces Leo Leite, with Ruth taking on Chris Dempsey.

Davis (17-4) had his four-fight win streak snapped in June with a split decision loss to Bader. Leite (10-0) is unbeaten and has won both the Legacy light heavyweight and middleweight titles. He competed for Brazil in the Summer Olympics in judo and is a two-time world black belt champion.

Ruth (3-0) has fought only for Bellator as a pro, finishing all three of his opponents. Dempsey (11-4) was a two-time NCAA Div. II All-American while competing at heavyweight.

Bellator 186 takes place November 3 from the campus of Penn State. Bader defends his belt against Linton Vassell in the main event on Spike.