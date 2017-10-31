Bellator 186: Phil Davis, Ed Ruth Wrestling Highlights From Penn State

This Friday night, Phil Davis and Ed Ruth return to Penn State University as MMA fighters.

Davis and Ruth both shined with the Nittany Lions on the wrestling mats. Now, they are members of the Bellator MMA roster and will be fighting inside the cage.

A former light heavyweight champion, Davis faces Leo Leite as part of the Spike broadcast from the Bryce Jordan Center. Ruth will take on Chris Dempsey.

The card features a light heavyweight title fight between champion Ryan Bader and challenger Linton Vassell.