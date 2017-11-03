Bellator 186: Phil Davis Tops Leo Leite in Pennsylvania

Phil Davis earned a unanimous decision win over Leo Leite.

A leg kick was there for Davis early. Leite tied Davis up, but was quickly reversed. “Mr. Wonderful” threw his opponent down to the canvas. Liete used a leg lock to get back up, but he was taken back down. He stood up, but ate a knee to the body. Davis went for a homerun shot with a head kick. Leite got in a leg kick late in the round.

A left hook found the mark for Davis early in the second stanza. Time was called for an eye poke on Leite. Time resumed and Davis stuck out a jab. Leite was more aggressive with his strikes. Davis landed a leg kick. Davis pushed his opponent against the fence.

The third round began and Davis threw out some jabs. He connected with a leg kick. Leite tried using his judo, but Davis stuck to him. Leite moved forward with strikes, but found air. Davis once again pushed Leite against the fence. He landed some knees to the body.Davis landed an uppercut with about 30 seconds left in the fight.The round ended and the decision was clear.

Final Result: Phil Davis def. Leo Leite via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)