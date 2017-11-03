Bellator 186 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (Nov. 3) at 7 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 186.

Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 186 preliminaries right here on MMANews.com. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of preliminary action, including a tilt between Josh Fremd and Ryan Parker.

Ethan Goss and Andrew Salas will also do battle inside the Bellator cage. A tilt between Frank Buenafuente and Francis Healya will also be on the prelims as well as Tywan Claxton vs. Jonny Bonilla-Bowman. The prelims are expected to begin with Scott Clymer vs. Michael Benjamin Putnam.

Bellator has been known for saving at least one preliminary bout until after the main event. In that case, the bout isn’t likely to air and will only be seen by the fans inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

We’ll be updating the preliminary results right here as well. For the main card results, keep checking the homepage of MMANews.com. Enjoy the fights.

Bellator 186 Preliminary Results

Josh Fremd vs. Ryan Parker

Ethan Goss vs. Andrew Salas

Frank Buenafuente vs. Francis Healy

Tywan Claxton vs. Jonny Bonilla-Bowman

Matt Secor vs. Logan Storley

Matthew Lozano vs. Dominic Mazzotta

Mike Otwell vs. Michael Trizano

Brett Martinez vs. Mike Wilkinson

Scott Clymer vs. Michael Benjamin Putnam