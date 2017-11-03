Bellator 186 Preview: Exclusive Interview With Ed Ruth

Ed Ruth is getting the opportunity to do something that many star wrestlers before him have dreamed of doing. Return back to the place that helped make him and fight in front of all of his friends and family.

Ruth, a 3-time National Champion at Penn State, returns to Happy Valley tonight to square off against Chris Dempsey. A pro with wrestling experience of his own and a resume that includes a stint in the UFC.

Before the fight goes down tonight I spoke with Ruth about how he feels his progression is going, if he is excited to get to that next level of competition, and if he was hoping legendary wrestler and Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson would be in the crowd.

You can watch the Bellator prelims starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Bellator.com or their new app! A main card that is headlined by Linton Vassell and Ryan Bader starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT LIVE on SPIKE TV. Make sure to stick with MMANews.com for all the results and latest happenings tonight from Happy Valley.