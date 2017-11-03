Bellator 186 Preview: Exclusive Interview With Saad Awad

Saad Awad has always been an a take on anyone at any time type of guy. Weight class, age, ranking…. none of that has ever mattered. Saad is just one of those guys who enjoys being able to support his family by doing what he loves.

Tonight at Bellator 186 Saad prepares to step into the cage as a professional for the 30th time. More importantly he looks to get his second consecutive win and reinsert himself into the title picture.

I was able to talk with Saad before his fight with Zach Freeman at Bellator 186 and hear his thoughts on his opponent, his thought on getting to 30 fights, and find out if he is concerned with wrestlers getting too many nods with the card taking place a Penn State University. A school that is a wrestling powerhouse.

You can watch the Bellator prelims starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Bellator.com or their new app! A main card that is headlined by Linton Vassell and Ryan Bader starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT LIVE on SPIKE TV. Make sure to stick with MMANews.com for all the results and latest happenings tonight from Happy Valley.