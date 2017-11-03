Bellator 186 Preview: Exclusive Interview With Title Challenger Linton Vassell

Linton Vassell is getting his second opportunity at Bellator gold tonight when he faces off against Ryan Bader in Happy Valley. An opportunity that the English stand out doesn’t plan on passing him by. Unlike the first time he was in this situation, he feels confident and ready.

After his defeat in his first title fight and a 2 round fight against King Mo which didn’t go his way, Vassell has been on a roll. Winning 3 fights in a row, with 2 of them being against former champions. Including his extremely impressive 2nd round submission win over Liam McGeary.

Before Vassell goes for the gold again I had the opportunity to speak with him about what is different this time around, if he would like to get the rematch with King Mo, and what his thoughts are of current Bellator LHW Champion Ryan Bader.

You can watch the Bellator prelims starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Bellator.com or their new app! A main card that is headlined by Linton Vassell and Ryan Bader starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT LIVE on SPIKE TV.