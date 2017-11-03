Bellator 186: Saad Awad Stops Zach Freeman Quickly

Saad Awad put a quick halt to Zach Freeman’s momentum.

Early in the fight, Awad wobbled Freeman with a right hand. Freeman did not recover and went down again with another right hand. The fight was stopped quickly as Freeman didn’t know where he was.

This puts a significant dent on Freeman’s momentum. Freeman was coming off a shocking 24-second victory over highly touted prospect Aaron Pico. Meanwhile, Awad has now won two bouts in a row. This is his first finish since May 2016. His professional mixed martial arts record improves to 21-9.

Final Result: Saad Awad def. Zach Freeman via TKO (strikes) R1, 1:07