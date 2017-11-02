Bellator 186 Weigh-In Results: Both Title Bouts Made Official

Bellator 186 is on the way and the weigh-ins have concluded.

Earlier today (Nov. 2), the Bellator 186 weigh-ins took place in Pennsylvania. All 28 fighters on the card tipped the scales. Light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader weighed in at 204.5 pounds. The challenger Linton Vassell tipped the scales at 204.6 pounds.

Women’s flyweight title contenders Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Emily Ducote also made weight. Macfarlane hit the 124.5 mark, while Ducote weighed in at 123.9 pounds.

You can view the full results below:

Main Card

Ryan Bader (204.5) vs. Linton Vassell (204.6)

Emily Ducote (123.9) vs. Ilima MacFarlane (124.5)

Phil Davis (205.8) vs. Leo Leite (206)

Chris Dempsey (184.8) vs. Ed Ruth (185.9)

Saad Awad (155.6) vs. Zach Freeman (155.3)

Prelims

Scott Clymer (149.3) vs. Michael Benjamin Putnam (149.1)

Brett Martinez (165.1) vs. Mike Wilkins (163.6)

Mike Otwell (145.5) vs. Michael Trizano (145.4)

Matthew Lozano (135.2) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (136)

Matt Secor (169.8) vs. Logan Storley (170.8)

Jonathan Bonilla-Bowman (145.8) vs. Tywan Claxton (145.8)

Frankie Buenafuente (145.5) vs. Francis Healy (144.9)

Ethan Goss (145.1) vs. Andrew Salas (144.8)

Josh Fremd (185.6) vs. Ryan Parker (183.9)