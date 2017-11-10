Bellator 187: A.J. McKee Chokes Brian Moore in Dublin

A.J. McKee got the job done against Brian Moore.

McKee battled Moore in the main event of Bellator 187. The action was held inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. McKee took the headlining spot when James Gallagher went down with an injury.

McKee got things started with a high kick. He dropped Moore early, who stood back up. McKee went for a guillotine choke but got out of it. Moor accidentally low blowed McKee with a knee, but time wasn’t called. McKee locked in another choke, but couldn’t finish it.

Moore got in a clean punch to the delight of the crowd. Blood formed on the head of McKee who was cut from an elbow. The round later came to a close.

McKee landed early in the second round. Moore ran into a right hand. Moore moved forward and landed a right hand. A combination landed for Moore. He pushed his opponent against the fence. An uppercut to the body landed for Moore. They traded shots near the end of the round.

McKee dropped Moore early in the third round. He rained down some punches and took the back of Moore. He locked in a rear-naked choke and Moore was out.

Final Result: A.J. McKee def. Brian Moore via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 0:42