Bellator 187: Charlie Ward Sleeps John Redmond Late in Opening Frame

John Redmond had his moments, but a huge hook courtesy of Charlie Ward ended his night.

Redmond started thing off with a strike. They engaged in a clinch and Redmond got in some knees high. Ward caught a knee strike and took his opponent down. Redmond neutralized Ward so he couldn’t get much offense going. Ward got his arms free and landed a couple of shots. Redmond got back up and pressed Ward against the fence.

Redmond landed some knees to the legs. An inside elbow was there for Ward. Redmond landed a knee to the body and an elbow over the top. The two exchanged strikes in the clinch. With one second to go, Ward landed a hughe hook to finish his opponent.

After the fight, Conor McGregor celebrated with Ward. Referee Marc Goddard separated the two and McGregor shoved him.

Final Result: Charlie Ward def. John Redmond via KO (punch) – R1, 4:59