Bellator 187 Highlights: McKee Overcomes Adversity in Dublin

Bellator 187 has wrapped up and the highlights have been released.

Last Friday (Nov. 10), the event took place inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. In the main event, A.J. McKee took on Brian Moore. McKee earned the submission win in the third round, but it wasn’t easy. Moore came to fight and threw everything at the featherweight prospect.

In the co-main event, Sinead Kavanagh made short work of Maria Casanova. Kavanagh was active from the time the bell sounded, while Casanova got nothing going. The bout ended in 34 seconds.

Conor McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward earned a first-round TKO victory over John Redmond. McGregor hopped the cage after the fight and chaos ensued.

You can view the highlights above.