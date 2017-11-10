Bellator 187: Kevin Ferguson Jr. Submits Fred Freeman in Dublin

Kevin Ferguson Jr. made short work of Fred Freeman.

Ferguson and Freeman did battle inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. This was the second bout featured on the main card of Bellator 187. It was the third professional mixed martial arts bout for “Baby Slice.”

A front high kick from Freeman was blocked early on. Ferguson threw out his own high kick, followed by a side body kick. “Baby Slice” clinched his opponent and brought him down. He missed a left hand, but took the back of Freeman. He locked in a rear-naked choke and forced the submission.

Final Result: Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. Fred Freeman via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 1:57