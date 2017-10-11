Bellator 187 Main Event Change: Gallagher Out, McKee In

Rivals James Gallagher and A.J. McKee were expected to be in action at Bellator 187 next month in separate fights.

Now, McKee will take over as the main event after an injury knocked Gallagher out.

MMA Fighting is reporting that Gallagher suffered a knee injury in training and it will be McKee who faces Brian Moore in the headline bout from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on November 10.

Gallagher was scheduled to face Jeremiah Labiano and McKee Decky Dalton. Moore is a teammate of Gallagher – and Conor McGregor – at SBG Ireland.

Both Gallagher and McKee have traded verbal and social media barbs over the past several months and were likely to meet in 2018. Gallagher is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks with the injury.