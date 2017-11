Sinead Kavanagh pulled off a first-round finish over Maria Casanova.

Kavanagh and Casanova competed on the main card of Bellator 187. The action took place inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. This was Kavanagh’s seventh professional mixed martial arts bout.

Kavanagh tested the jab early. She was all over Casanova, who hit the canvas from a right hand. Some ground-and-pound in mount and it was over quickly.

Final Result: Sinead Kavanagh def. Maria Casanova via TKO (strikes) – R1, 0:34