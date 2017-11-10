Bellator 187 Spoilers: A.J. McKee vs. Brian Moore Official Results

Bellator 187 took place earlier today (Nov. 10) inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

In the main event, A.J. McKee took on Brian Moore. McKee stepped in for the headlining spot when James Gallagher went down with an injury. The co-main event saw Sinead Kavanagh do battle with Maria Casanova.

But that’s not all.

Charlie Ward went one-on-one with John Redmond. After the bout, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor shoved referee Marc Goddard. You can see the video of that here. Kevin Ferguson Jr. took on Fred Freeman and Paul Redmond shared the cage with Sergio de Jesus Santos.

Below are spoilers for Bellator 187. If you do not wish to be spoiled, then exit out of this article:

Bellator 187 Results (Spike TV)

A.J. McKee def. Brian Moore via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 4.14

Sinead Kavanagh def. Maria Casanova via TKO (strikes) – R1

Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. Fred Freeman via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 1.57

Charlie Ward def. John Redmond via knockout (punch) – R1, 4.59

Paul Redmond def. Sergio de Jesus Santos via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)