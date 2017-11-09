Bellator 187 Weigh-in Results: Sinead Kavanagh Fails to Make Catchweight

Bellator 187 is on the way and the weigh-ins have concluded.

Earlier today (Nov. 9), the Bellator 187 weigh-ins took place in Dublin, Ireland. All 10 fighters on the card tipped the scales. Featherweight headliner A.J. McKee weighed in at 145.5 pounds. His opponent Brian Moore tipped the scales at 145.8 pounds.

Co-headliners Sinead Kavanagh and Maria Casanova also weighed in. The bout was scheduled to be at a catchweight of 140 pounds, but Kavanagh missed weight. She tipped the scales at 143.8 pounds. Casanova was well on target, weighing 137.8 pounds.

You can view the full results below:

A.J. McKee (145.5) vs. Brian Moore (145.8)

Sinead Kavanagh (143.8)* vs. Maria Casanova (137.8)

Kevin Ferguson Jr. (165) vs. Fred Freeman (160)

Charlie Ward (185.6) vs. John Redmond (184.6)

Paul Redmond (160.5) vs. Sergio de Jesus Santos (159.6)

*- Sinead Kavanagh missed weight by 3.8 pounds.