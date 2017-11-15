Bellator 188 Foundations: Jimmy Smith Breaks Down Noah Lahat

Noah Lahat is the latest fighter to get the “Foundations” treatment.

Lahat will go one-on-one with Jeremiah Labiano inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The bout will serve as Bellator 188’s main event. It’ll be the third bout for Lahat in 2017.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is Lahat. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of “Neo” and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s featherweight division.

In his last bout, Lahat dropped a unanimous decision to Henry Corrales. The loss dropped his record to 11-3.