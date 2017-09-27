Bellator 188: Kickboxing Champion Denise Kielholtz Meets Jessica Middleton

Denise Kielholtz, a champion under the Bellator kickboxing banner, will make her Bellator MMA debut this November.

Kielholtz has agreed to face Jessica Middleton at Bellator 188 in a flyweight contest.

Kielholtz, a 28-year-old from the Netherlands, lost her only other MMA bout to Juliete de Souza Silva via armbar back in 2015. She is 45-3 in kickboxing and holds a black belt in judo.

Middleton (2-2) won her first two fights but has lost her last two to Emily Ducote and Ilima Macfarlane. All four of her pro MMA fights have come under the Bellator banner.

Bellator 188 takes place November 16 from Tel Aviv, Israel and features featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defending against Daniel Weichel.