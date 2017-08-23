Bellator 188: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Brings Featherweight Title to Israel

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will make his first title defense later this year in Israel.

The promotion announced Freire vs. Daniel Weichel for Bellator 188 this November 16. The card takes place from the Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel and will air on Spike.

Freire (26-4) reclaimed the title when he submitted Daniel Straus earlier this year. During a previous run as champion in Bellator, Freire finished Weichel (39-9) in 2015.

Also announced as a middleweight co-main event that will see John Salter take on Anatoly Tokov. Noah Lahat, Haim Gozali and kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz were all tabbed for the card.