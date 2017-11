Bellator 188 Results & Highlights: Noah Lahat Victorious in Israel

Bellator 188 has wrapped up and the highlights (via MMAFightingonSBN) have trickled in.

Last night (Nov. 17), Spike TV aired the event on a tape delay. Bellator 188 took place inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. In the main event, Noad Lahat took on Jeremiah Labiano. Lahat earned a unanimous decision victory.

Haim Gozali went one-on-one with Arsen Faitovich in the co-main event. It only took Gozali 43 seconds to choke out his opponent.

Check out the rest of the results below:

Main Card

Noad Lahat def. Jeremiah Labiano via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Haim Gozali def. Arsen Faitovich via submission (triangle choke) – R1, 0:43

John Salter def. Jason Radcliffe via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 1:55

Denise Kielholtz def. Jessica Middleton via (scarfhold armbar) – R1, 1:16

Prelims

Luiz Rocha def. Almog Shay via unanimous decision

Shimon Gosh def. Francisco Silva via unanimous decision

Olga Rubin def. Joana Filipa via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:46

Oron Kahlon def. Julian Maloku via submission (triangle choke) – R1, 2:08

Alexander Nikulin def. Rami Abuhave via KO (punch) – R1, 1:57

David Abisror vs. Alexey Trofimov (no contest)

Natanel Parisi def. Or Eliov via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 4:09

Adam Keresh def. Roma Kushnir via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:06

Moshiko Ben Shimol def. Ivan Solomatov via submission (armbar) – R1, 4:09

Raz Bring def. Nadeem Kablan via unanimous decision

Matan Levi def. Erik Sianov via majority decision

Assaf Batan def. Mor Attias via submission (rear-naked choke)