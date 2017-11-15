Bellator 188 Weigh-in Results: Noad Lahat & Jeremiah Labiano on Target

Bellator 188 is on the way and the weigh-ins have concluded.

Earlier today (Nov. 15), the Bellator 188 weigh-ins took place in Tel Aviv, Israel. All eight fighters on the main card tipped the scales. Featherweight headliner Noad Lahat weighed in at 146 pounds. His opponent Jeremiah Labiano also tipped the scales at 146 pounds.

Co-headliners Arsen Faitovich and Haim Gozali also weighed in. The bout will be contested in the welterweight division. Faitovich tipped the scales at 170.5 pounds. Gozali on target as well, weighing 169.5 pounds.

You can check out the result of the weigh-in results below:

Noad Lahat (146) vs. Jeremiah Labiano (146)

Arsen Faitovich (170.5) vs. Haim Gozali (169.5)

Jason Radcliffe (186) vs. John Salter (186)

Denise Kielholtz (125) vs. Jessica Middleton (125)