Bellator 189 Free Fight: Julia Budd vs. Arlene Blencowe (Video)

Bellator is pumping out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Dec. 1).

Bellator 189 takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd will defend her gold against Arlene Blencowe.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator released the full fight between Budd and Blencowe in their first encounter. The two met back in Oct. 2016 at Bellator 162. The bout went the distance. Budd earned a majority decision victory to moved on to a title bout.

Since the loss, Blencowe has won three straight bouts. She Janay Harding and Rhiannon Thompson before nabbing a split decision win over Sinead Kavanagh in July.