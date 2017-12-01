Bellator 189 Live Quick Main Card Results: Budd vs. Blencowe 2

Bellator 189 is going down today (Dec. 1).

The action takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. In the main event, Julia Budd will put her women’s featherweight title on the line against Arlene Blencowe. In the co-main event, middleweights Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Chris Honeycuttwill clash.

The main card of Bellator 189 airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET. For the preliminary results and live stream, click here. We’ll be providing live coverage of the event right here. For quick results, keep refreshing this page.

Bellator 189 Main Card Results

Julia Budd (c) vs. Arlene Blencowe – Women’s Featherweight Title Bout

Chris Honeycutt vs. Rafael Lovato

Hisaki Kato vs. Chidi Njokuani

Adam Piccolotti vs. David Rickels