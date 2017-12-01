Bellator 189 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (Dec. 1) at 7 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 189.
Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 189 preliminaries right here on MMANews.com. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of preliminary action, including a tilt between Marcos Galvao and Sam Sicilia.
Ky Bennett and Stephanie Geltmacher will also do battle inside the Bellator cage. A tilt between Kemmyelle Haley and Brian Grinnell will also be on the prelims as well as Thomas Lopez vs. Cris Williams. The prelims are expected to begin with Franklin Patterson vs. Andrew Parker.
Bellator has been known for saving at least one preliminary bout until after the main event. In that case, the bout isn’t likely to air and will only be seen by the fans inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
We’ll be updating the preliminary results right here as well. For the main card results, keep checking the homepage of MMANews.com. Enjoy the fights.
Bellator 189 Preliminary Results
Ky Bennett vs. Stephanie Geltmacher
Kemmyelle Haley vs. Brian Grinnell
Thomas Lopez vs. Cris Williams
Marcos Galvao vs. Sam Sicilia
Na Ling vs. Juliana Velasquez
Jordan Howard vs. Brandon Phillips
Mandel Nallo vs. Alec Williams
Gaston Bolanos vs. Rick Gutierrez
Franklin Patterson vs. Andrew Parker