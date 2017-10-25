Bellator 189: Sam Sicilia-Marcos Galvao, Alexis Dufresne-Amber Lebrock Added

Two bouts have been added to the December Bellator 189 event, including Sam Sicilia taking on a former champion.

Sicilia (15-8) will make his promotional debut against former champion Marcos Galvao at the December 1 card from Thackerville, Oklahoma and the WinStar World Casino.

Following 12 fights in the UFC that included a stint on The Ultimate Fighter 15, Sicilia left the promotion and signed with Bellator. He has lost three in a row, including a decision defeat to Gavin Tucker.

Galvao (18-8-1) is 8-5 with Bellator and a former champion in the bantamweight division. The bout with Sicilia will take place at featherweight.

Also announced was a female featherweight contest pitting Alexis Dufresne (6-3) against Amber Leibrock (2-1). Dufresne is 1-1 with Bellator and will be welcoming Leibrock to the promotion.

Bellator 189 features Julia Budd vs. Arlene Blancowe for the featherweight belt.

The bouts were first reported by MMAjunkie.