Bellator 189 to Feature Female Champion Julia Budd vs. Arlene Blencowe

Julia Budd and Arlene Blencowe will headline Bellator 189 later this year, officials announced Friday night.

Budd (10-2) will be seeking revenge for a loss to Blencowe (10-6) at Bellator 162. To date, the former Strikeforce fighter is the only person to hold the female featherweight title.

During her career, Budd has bested the likes of Marloes Coenen and former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie. Blencowe is coming off a decision win over Sinead Kavanagh.

The card also features Chris Honeycutt vs. unbeaten Rafael Lovato Jr. in a middleweight contender match.

Bellator 189 goes down December 1 from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma and airs live on Spike.