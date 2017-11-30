Bellator 189 Weigh-Ins Stream Live on MMA News

The weigh-ins for Bellator 189 will stream live right here beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET from Thackerville, Oklahoma.

In the main event, Julia Budd defends her Bellator featherweight title against Arlene Blencowe. The fight is a rematch from a meeting at Bellator 162 that Budd won via majority decision.

Other bouts include Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Chris Honeycutt, Hisaki Kato vs. Chidi Njokuani and David Rickels vs. Adam Piccolotti.

The main card airs Friday night live on Spike from the WinStar World Casino beginning at 9 p.m. ET.