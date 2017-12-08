Bellator 190 Weigh-in Results: Middleweight Title Bout Made Official

Bellator 190 is on the way and weigh-in results are set in stone.

Tomorrow (Dec. 9), Rafael Carvalho puts his middleweight title on the line against Alessio Sakara. The action takes place inside the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy. Both men made weight with Carvalho weighing in at 184.6 pounds and Sakara tipping the scales at 184.2 pounds.

Check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Spike TV)

Rafael Carvalho (184.6) vs. Alessio Sakara (184.2)

Brandon Girtz (156) vs. Luka Jelcic (155.6)

Alejandra Lara (125) vs. Lena Ovchynnikova (124.4)

Carlos Miranda (156) vs. Mihail Nica (155.6)

Prelims

Gregory Babene (185.2) vs. Tony Zanko (185)