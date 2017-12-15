Bellator 191 Spoilers: Michael McDonald vs. Peter Ligier Official Results

Bellator 191 took place earlier today (Dec. 15) inside the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, England.

In the main event, Michael McDonald took on Peter Ligier. This was McDonald’s Bellator debut. The co-main event saw Valerie Letourneau do battle with Kate Jackson.

But that’s not all.

Phillip De Fries went one-on-one with James Thompson. Mohammad Yahoo took on Ash Griffiths and Jeremy Petley shared the cage with Lewis Monarch.

Below are spoilers for Bellator 191. If you do not wish to be spoiled, then exit out of this article:

Bellator 191 Results (Spike TV)

Michael McDonald def. Peter Ligier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Valerie Letourneau def. Kate Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Phillip De Fries def. James Thompson via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:53

Mohammad Yahoo def. Ash Griffiths via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:26

Jeremy Petley def. Lewis Monarch via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)