Bellator 191 Weigh-in Results: McDonald vs. Ligier Made Official

Bellator 191 is on the way and weigh-in results are set in stone.

Tomorrow (Dec. 15), Michael McDonald will make his Bellator debut against Peter Ligier. The action takes place inside the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, England. Both men made the 138-pound catchweight limit with McDonald weighing in at 137.6 pounds and Ligier tipping the scales at 135.8 pounds.

Check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Michael McDonald (137.6) vs. Peter Ligier (135.8)

Valerie Letourneau (125.8) vs. Kate Jackson (125.5)

James Thompson (266) vs. Phil De Fries (261)

Mohammad Yahya (163) vs. Ash Griffiths (170.5)

Jeremy Petley (146.4) vs. Lewis Monarch (146)