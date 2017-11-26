Bellator 192 Card: Georgi Karakhanyan Takes on Henry Corrales From The Forum

Mark Georgi Karakhanyan and Henry Corrales down for the January Bellator card in Los Angeles.

The promotion confirmed that the featherweight contest will go down January 20 from The Forum the same night Rory MacDonald challenges Douglas Lima for the welterweight title.

Karakhanyan (28-7-1) has won six of 11 fights with Bellator. He returned to the promotion after a run with the World Series of Fighting that included becoming the featherweight champion. He has won three of his last four.

Corrales (14-3) owns a 2-3 mark over five appearances with the promotion. He has scored back-to-back wins over Cody Bollinger and Noad Lahat.

Along with Lima-MacDonald and Karakhanyan-Corrales, the heavyweight grand prix begins with Chael Sonnen battling Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.