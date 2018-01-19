Bellator 192 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Jan. 19) at 8 p.m. ET

Bellator is presenting a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins for their next event.

Tonight (Jan. 19), the Bellator 192 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place. All fighters for tomorrow night’s card tipped the scales earlier today. Now, it’s time to pose for the media and face off. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Some key fighters that will attend are welterweight champion Douglas Lima, Rory MacDonald, Quinton Jackson, and Chael Sonnen. Be sure to check in with MMA News tomorrow night for live coverage of Bellator 192.