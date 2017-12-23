Bellator 192: Chael Sonnen, Rampage Jackson Highlights

As they prepare for battle against one another, check out highlights from past fights featuring Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Chael Sonnen.

The two square off in the first of four quarterfinals in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix at Bellator 192 next month from The Forum in Los Angeles.

Jackson, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is coming off a decision loss to Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal that snapped his five-fight win streak.

Sonnen earned a decision over Wanderlei Silva in June, his first official victory since a 2013 submission win over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

In the main event that night, Douglas Lima defends his welterweight title against Rory MacDonald.