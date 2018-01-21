Bellator 192 Complete Highlights Featuring Chael Sonnen-Rampage Jackson, Rory MacDonald

The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix kicked off Saturday night from The Forum on Paramount Network at Bellator 192.

Chael Sonnen became the first fighter to advance to the semifinals, scoring a decision win over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the opening bout. Sonnen swept the scorecards on the night.

The card also featured Rory MacDonald becoming the new welterweight champion, as he bested Douglas Lima to earn his first major MMA title.

Michael Chandler, a former lightweight champion, bested Goiti Yamauchi, and Aaron Pico scored another quick finish.