Bellator 192 Free Fight: Douglas Lima Knocks Ben Saunders Out

On his way to competing for the vacant Bellator welterweight title, Douglas Lima earned a highlight-reel finish vs. Ben Saunders.

The stage was set at Bellator 100 on September 20, 2013 from Phoenix, as Lima and Saunders collided in the finals of the Season 8 tournament.

Late in the second round, Lima saw an opening and pounced, landing a head-kick that floored Saunders and gave the Brazilian the tourney title.

Less than a year later, Lima would win his first Bellator welterweight title vs. Rick Hawn.

Next Saturday night, Lima defends his belt vs. former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald in the main event of Bellator 192.