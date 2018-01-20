Bellator 192 Live Quick Results: Tourney Opener & Title Bout

Bellator 192 is finally here.

The main card takes place live from The Forum in Inglewood, California. This is the first Bellator card airing on the Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike. It air live at 9 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Quinton Jackson and Chael Sonnen will begin the Bellator heavyweight tournament. The co-main event featured a welterweight title bout between champion Douglas Lima and Rory MacDonald.

Peep the Bellator 192 quick results below:

Quinton Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen

Rory MacDonald def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-45, 49-46) to become new welterweight champion

Michael Chandler def. Goiti Yamauchi via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Aaron Pico def. Shane Kruchten via TKO (strikes) – R1, 0:37

Henry Corrales def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)