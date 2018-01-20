Bellator 192 Prelims Live Stream Tonight (Jan. 20) at 7:20 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the Bellator 192 main card.

While we await the welterweight title fight and the opening round of the heavyweight tournament, you can catch the live stream of the prelims. The action is set to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET.

There are set to be 12 preliminary bouts, but Bellator is known for holding off one or more prelim bouts until the main card has wrapped up. In that case, only the fans inside The Forum in Inglewood, California will be able to see those bouts.

Mike Goldberg and “Big” John McCarthy are set to handle the commentary duties. Jay Glazer and Josh Thomson will helm the desk.