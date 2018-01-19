Bellator 192 Weigh-in Results: Main Event & Title Fight Made Official

Bellator 192 is around the corner, but the weigh-ins are here.

Tomorrow night, Bellator 192 will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Quinton Jackson will take on Chael Sonnen in an opening round bout for the Bellator heavyweight tournament. The co-main event will see Douglas Lima put his welterweight gold on the line against Rory MacDonald.

You can peep live updates of the weigh-in results below. Don’t forget to join us later tonight at 8 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh-ins:

Main Card (Paramount Network)

Rampage Jackson (253) vs. Chael Sonnen (222)

Douglas Lima (169) vs. Rory MacDonald (169.3)

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.9)

Georgi Karakhanyan (145) vs. Henry Corrales (145.8)

Aaron Pico (145.2) vs. Shane Krutchen (146)

Prelims (MMA News)

Joey Davis (170.5) vs. Ian Butler (168.4)

Khonry Gracie (169) vs. Devon Brock (166)

Haim Gozali (168.5) vs. Jose Campos (168.8)

Johnny Cisneros (170.4) vs. Marlen Magee (167.9)

Kyle Estrada (127.6) vs. David Duran (127.7)

Noah Tillis (155.3) vs. Jalin Turner (155.1)

Christopher Padilla (156) vs. Gabriel Green (155.3)

Cooper Gibson (145.5) vs. Andrew Lazo (146)

Chad George (135.6) vs. James Barnes (135.2)

Ivan Castillo (169.8) vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos (168.5)

Roosevelt Roberts (155.8) vs. Tommy Aaron (153.1)

Mike Segura (155.6) vs. Arthur Estrazulas (156)