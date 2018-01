Lorenz Larkin finally secured a win inside the Bellator cage, besting Fernando Gonzalez this past Friday night at Bellator 193.

Larkin, who signed with the promotion and was given a shot at then-champion Douglas Lima, picked up a decision in the main event live on Paramount Network.

The card also featured A.J. Matthews defeating Kendall Grove , Jake Smith knocking out Steve Kozola and Saad Awad besting J.J. Ambrose.

You can see highlights from all four main card bouts in the video above.